This past weekend, the Dallas Cowboys were without wide receiver Amari Cooper as had tested positive for COVID-19. The wide receiver is not vaccinated, which meant that he wasn't allowed to go through the same protocols that a vaccinated player would. For instance, had Cooper been vaccinated, he could have simply tested negative twice before his team's game against the Chiefs. Instead, he was unable to get back on the field, and it cost the Cowboys dearly as the offense was anemic, scoring only 9 points against a bad defense.

The Cooper situation frustrated Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, who is always intense when it comes to his former team. In fact, while speaking to TMZ recently, Irvin was irate with Cooper as he claimed that the wide receiver is doing some damage to his team by being selfish.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"I'm absolutely hot about it. Are you joking?" Irvin said. "I got a guy who makes $21 million on the bench at home not playing. It's crazy. You have to try to mitigate any issue that could cost you a game or a Super Bowl, and COVID is one of them. You go get vaccinated to try to mitigate it, best you can."

The Cowboys have been very solid this season, however, they have lost two of their last three games, which doesn't spell greatness moving forward. As Irvin notes, they will need to be at full strength if they want any chance at winning the Super Bowl.

