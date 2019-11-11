The Miami Heat have suspended shooting guard Dion Waiters for 10 games without pay after he took a THC-infused gummy before boarding a team flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles. Waiters, 27, reportedly had a panic attack while on the plane and did not attend the Heat's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Waiters, who was previously suspended for the season opener (also for conduct detrimental to the team), will lose out on a $1.2 million contract bonus because of the missed games, according to ESPN.

"We are very disappointed in Dion's actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn't worse," the Heat said in a statement. "There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. ... We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for their teammates, the team, the fans and the NBA community."

Out of Miami's first nine games, Waiters has only been on the active list for two contests and he has yet to dress and be on the bench for a game. The Heat signed Waiters to a four-year, $52 million extension in July of 2017, and he has averaged 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his 74 appearances since then.

The Heat are currently sitting at 6-3 on the season.