By this point, the NBA is in full swing, but Heat guard Dion Waiters has yet to make his season debut. He was initially suspended for the first three games for "conduct detrimental to the team" after criticizing his usage on social media. Then, Waiters was listed as out with an illness for a number of games and out for "personal reasons" during the preseason. The guard, again, was ruled out of Friday's contest against the Lakers.

According to ESPN, what was listed as an "illness" was actually some extra strong edibles. Sources tell ESPN that Waiters suffered a panic attack after consuming potent THC-infused edible gummies for the team's flight before Friday's game. THC is banned in the NBA.

So far, the Heat have declined to comment.

Waiters is subject to lose out on a $1.2 million contract bonus if he misses another four games with the Heat this season.

Luckily for the Heat, both Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, who have seen an increase in playing time during Waiters's absence, are having impressive starts to the season. Nunn is averaging 16 points while Herro is averaging 13 points.

Dion Waiters's next shot to start for the Heat comes on Tuesday, November 12th.