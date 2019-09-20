The Miami Dolphins are moving on to second-year quarterback Josh Rosen, who will replace veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, following a pair of blowout home losses to start the season. The team announced the move on Thursday afternoon, just days before their matchup against the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys, in which Miami is a 22-point underdog.

Rosen, the former 10th overall selection, went 3-10 in 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season, completing 55% of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In his two appearances this season, after the fate of the game had already been decided, Rosan has completed eight of his 21 pass attempts for 102 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Josh Rosen will be the 21st different starting QB for the Dolphins since 2000, when Dan Marino retired. The only teams who have had more starting QBs during that span are the Cleveland Browns (29) and Chicago Bears (23).

The Dolphins acquired Rosen from Arizona in exchange for a second-round pick and a 2020 fifth round pick after the Cards drafted Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. The way things are looking, Miami will likely be in position to draft another QB, such as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, with the first pick in the 2020 draft, but first they'll get to see what they have in Rosen.

That said, Miami's uninspiring playing, including a 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and a 43-0 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots, doesn't bode well for his chances to succeed.