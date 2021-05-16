MFnMelo & Frsh Waters Float On squeakPIVOT's Production On "Handheld"

Coming out of Chicago, Pivot Gang has made a huge impact on their city and fans have become enamored with the varied range of styles. The collective has a plethora of dope artists and back in 2019, they dropped a debut project called You Can't Sit With Us. Since that time, individual artists from the group have been dropping their own songs on a consistent basis. On Friday, three of those artists, MFn Melo, Frsh Waters, and squeakPIVOT, all joined forced on a laidback track called "Handheld."

With this song, squeakPIVOT handles the production and gives us an incredibly laid-back beat that has some psychedelic elements hanging in the back. This creates a nice landscape for MFnMelo and Frsh Waters to work with and they take full advantage with playful flows, clever lyrics, and some dope energy. It's yet another solid effort from the Pivot Gang artists and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lamar Jackson all action with the option

Whole hater turned to a fraction from the oppin'

Heard I got it on the verses, is you coppin'