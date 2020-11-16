mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MF Doom Literally Cooked Up On "Beef Rap"

Mitch Findlay
November 16, 2020 12:26
Sixteen years ago, MF Doom came through with the release of his fifth studio album "MM...Food," which kicked off with the table-setting "Beef Rap."


It's a big day for hip-hop historians, with both MF Doom and Dr. Dre having delivered classic albums in MM...Food and 2001 respectively. In celebration of the former, it feels appropriate to shine a spotlight on the Vaudeville Villain's foray into the kitchen, kicking off with the project's introductory "Beef Rap." Over a surreal and unsettling instrumental, MF Doom wastes little time in conjuring a twisted world of wit and gluttony, his bars lingering on the palate long after consumption. 

Despite his seemingly lethargic cadence, Doom's flow is as dexterous and well-constructed as any man's; in fact, few emcees express such mastery of the written word, his multisyllabic prowess evident throughout the lyrically-dense cut. Not to mention his scathing sense of humor, arguably the dryest in the entire game. "To all rappers, shut up with your shutting up, and keep your shirt on, at least a button-up," raps Doom, in the track's third verse. "Yuck, is they rhymers or strippin' males? Out of work jerks since they shut down Chippendales."

Though this project as a whole may be an acquired taste to some, MM...Food has earned a reputation for being one of MF's Doom essential bodies of work -- where do you stand on the matter?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

To all rappers: shut up with your shutting up
And keep your shirt on, at least a button-up
Yuck, is they rhymers or strippin' males?
Out of work jerks since they shut down Chippendales

