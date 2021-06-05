Metta World Peace, also known as Metta Sandiford-Artest, has had a unique history in the NBA. While he now preaches meditation and pacifism, there was a time where Metta could be seen getting into it with fans in the stands. The Malice At The Palace is still engrained in the minds of NBA fans everywhere, and it is an incident that changed the league forever.

Unfortunately, fans continue to get out of pocket during games, and it is starting to get out of hand. With Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Ja Morant, and even Russell Westbrook becoming the victims of fan harassment, the league is looking to do something about it, and Metta has the answers. While speaking to Rich Eisen, Metta said that the league should start enforcing a new rule that would force spectators to attend therapy sessions prior to entering the arena.

Maddie Meyer/BIG3/Getty Images

“The water bottle and the spitting, that’s kind of a little too much, and when you’re getting to that point, it probably should be mandatory that fans see some therapy before coming to a playoff game. … Maybe we need proof of therapy session now,” World Peace said.

His suggestion isn't exactly practical and it seems pretty reasonable to assume that this will never actually happen. However, you have to appreciate how World Peace is thinking here, especially since he has some experience with the topic.

