It has been talked about a lot over the last two decades but the "Malice at the Palace" remains one of the biggest low points in NBA history. For those who don't remember, the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers got into a huge brawl which ended up spilling out into the stands. One of the biggest players involved in this incident was Stephen Jackson, who has always been open about that particular night.

In a report from Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Jackson spoke about his role in "Malice at the Palace" and how he has no regrets whatsoever. However, there are some things that hurt him in that entire situation.

Sean Gardner/BIG3 via Getty Images

“I don’t really think about the brawl until this time of year when it’s all over social media,” Jackson said. “I don’t regret it. I was there for my teammate and it was something I took pride in doing. I just hate the way I got judged. I’m far from a thug. I’m a loyal friend who will always have your back.”

While Jackson will always be linked to the unfortunate event, he has moved past it and was able to carve out quite a career for himself. All of these years later, it's interesting to see what these players think of what really went down.