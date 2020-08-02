mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Method Man & Erick Sermon Team Up For "Boom" For PLL

Aron A.
August 02, 2020 13:45
Method Man comes through with a new song for the Premier Lacross League.


It's a rarity to get new music from Method Man these days. He's taken his talents to the worlds of film and television, though he's still active musically to some degree. This week, he teamed up with Erick Sermon for their new single, "Boom" which was created for the Premier Lacross League. Meth's infectious charisma and smooth-as-velvet flow carry the track with references to the sport as he parallels it to the streets.

"I am honored to be able to debut my song I did just for the PLL," Meth says ahead of the song. "Hope you guys enjoy it. This song was inspired by the years that I played lacrosse and my son also helped me with the hook. He's a sports guy."

Check out Meth's latest record below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a gladiator, no denying I'm elite
Don't mean to step on your toes
But I ain't trying to see defeat
If it's a cold world, I'ma applying the heat

