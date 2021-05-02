mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mereba Comes Through With Seductive New Track "Rider"

Alexander Cole
May 02, 2021 11:08
203 Views
21
1
Image via MerebaImage via Mereba
Image via Mereba

Rider
Mereba

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mereba continues to show she is one of the most solid singer-songwriter's out there.


When fans think of some of the best artists in the r&b space, Mereba always seems to get a mention. While she has been underappreciated at times, there is no denying her talent and everything she brings to the music world. From catchy songwriting to marvelous singing, Mereba can truly do it all and this past week, she blessed all of her fans by dropping the seductive new track "Rider."

With this song, Mereba can be heard over some smooth production that has little guitar flourishes ever so often. The atmosphere is wavy and chilled out all while Mereba sings in a soft voice that you can easily get lost in. The lyrics are just as seductive as the singing and overall, this is exactly you would expect from Mereba, and then some.

You can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Be your rider
I wanna satisfy you
A little kush, I'm floating
I wanna push up on him, uh, uh
That's true shit
I don't usually do this
Oh, but you light my fire
I wanna be your rider

Mereba
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  203
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mereba rider new music new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mereba Comes Through With Seductive New Track "Rider"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject