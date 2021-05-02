Mereba Comes Through With Seductive New Track "Rider"

When fans think of some of the best artists in the r&b space, Mereba always seems to get a mention. While she has been underappreciated at times, there is no denying her talent and everything she brings to the music world. From catchy songwriting to marvelous singing, Mereba can truly do it all and this past week, she blessed all of her fans by dropping the seductive new track "Rider."

With this song, Mereba can be heard over some smooth production that has little guitar flourishes ever so often. The atmosphere is wavy and chilled out all while Mereba sings in a soft voice that you can easily get lost in. The lyrics are just as seductive as the singing and overall, this is exactly you would expect from Mereba, and then some.

You can stream the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Be your rider

I wanna satisfy you

A little kush, I'm floating

I wanna push up on him, uh, uh

That's true shit

I don't usually do this

Oh, but you light my fire

I wanna be your rider