Melvin Gordon may not be playing for the Los Angeles Charger's this season. The talented running back took a page out of Le'Veon Bell's book and opted to hold out on his team until they renegotiated his contract. Gordon has been a beast for the Chargers, and he deserves more money. Last year, Gordon ran for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns, and added another 490 yards through the air for 4 touchdowns. To think he did all that while missing four games. He was on pace for a 1,000+ yard season, but the Chargers don't want to pay the man it seems. According to ESPN, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has tabled talks about renegotiating Gordon's contract.

"When or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season under his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season," Telesco said, confirming that he is not willing to renegotiate Gordon's pay until next season. With contract talks at a deadlocked, the Chargers granted Gordon permission to seek a trade with another team on Saturday. If he ends up on another team before the season begins, that would shake up the NFL rankings. Gordon is set to make $5.605 million in 2019. He is aiming for a contract extension that will put him up among the top running backs in the league like Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell, who earn between $13 million to $14 million annually. The Chargers offered Gordon a new contract that doubles his salary at roughly $10 million annually, but he is not satisfied.