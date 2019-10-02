Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon officially ended his holdout last Thursday, and he is expect to resume his role as the team's leading running back in their Week 5 showdown against the division rival Denver Broncos.

On Tuesday, Gordon took to twitter to make light of his lengthy holdout, as he shared a sketch comedy video with Dr. Squatch Soap Company.

Gordon didn't report to camp this off-season in hopes of receiving a significant contract extension, but the two sides never came to terms on a deal and now he will play out the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. Of course, that yearly salary ($5.6M) will now be even less because of all the games he has missed and the fines he will be subject to.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon missed out on $989,118 in game checks for the first three games. Additionally, the Chargers could fine him $1.2 million, meaning he stands to lose more than $2M as a result of the holdout.

The 26 year-old running back earned Pro Bowl honors in two of his four seasons, including last year, during which he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games, to go along with 490 receiving yards and four receiving TDs. Coming off a 30-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, the Chargers are now 2-2 as they prepared to host the winless Broncos.