Melii Pulls Up With Moody New Track "No Hard Feelings"

In this era where we're more and more women are gaining recognition in the rap game, Melii has been holding it down for the East Coast. The New York City-based rapper first garnered attention with the release of "Icey" which got her name buzzing throughout the Internet. After releasing her last project, phAses this past spring, she's been lowkey putting in work while building the anticipation for her next project. Now, she returns with her latest track, "No Hard Feelings."

Melii dropped off her latest single, "No Hard Feelings" which marks a shift in her sound. Melii has a dark and grittier sound to it in comparison to her previous work but in turn, it feels more personal.

Check out her latest track, "No Hard Feelings" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I see you lost in the things that you buy

You put them hoes on a jet to Dubai

You fucked them silly to fill up inside

Look in my eyes, look how you cry

