Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke candidly about her experience dealing with cyberbullying on a recent episode of the Teenager Therapy podcast. She was invited on the podcast with her husband, Prince Harry.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

"If you're not in school, then you're finding yourselves on your devices or online more, and there's a lot of vulnerability there that I think so many people are experiencing there," Markle said. "Yes, it's a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there's a lot of disconnection."

Markle then referred to herself as the "most trolled person in the entire world" in 2019: "Eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave with a baby but what was able to be manufactured and churned out â it’s almost unsurvivable," she said "... That’s so big you can’t even think of what that feels like. Because I don’t care if you’re 15 or if you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

The podcast was uploaded on Saturday, which was World Mental Health Day.

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance on Teenager Therapy below.

