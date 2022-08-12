mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion & Future Trade Bars On The Addictive "Pressurelicious"

Alexander Cole
August 12, 2022 09:08
Image via Megan Thee Stallion

Pressurelicious
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Future

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
44% (4)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Megan Thee Stallion and Future make a great team on their new collaboration, "Pressurelicious."


Despite all of her label issues, Megan Thee Stallion was able to turn things around and bless her fans with a new album on Friday, called Traumazine. The announcement came as a bit of a surprise, but her fans were most certainly not going to complain about it.

There are plenty of great features throughout this new body of work, including the song "Pressurelicious" which features none other than hip-hop legend, Future. This track sees both artists trading bars over some dark yet somehow hypnotic production. Both artists sound as confident as ever, and when it comes to the subject matter, both artists can be found trying to see who is the raunchiest. It's definitely a great collab, and you can listen to it below.

Give us your thoughts on the brand-new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Spend that shit, I'm worth it (Hmm)
Thick, look better in person (Mmm)
Hair, nails, match my Birkin (Yeah)
I don't block hoes, keep lurking, ah
Real hot girl shit (Yeah, yeah)

Megan Thee Stallion Future Traumazine
