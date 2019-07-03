Over the past few weeks, the United States Women's National Soccer Team has been dominating at the FIFA Women's World Cup and are now set to face off in the Finals against either Sweden or the Netherlands. In the semi-finals, the US took on England and ended up winning the game by a score of 2-1. The second goal of the match was scored by Alex Morgan who pretended to sip some tea immediately after the goal. Tea is a past time that is synonymous with England so there were some people out there who were actually offended.

The US has been criticized all tournament long for disrespecting their opponents although they would tell you that's far from the truth. Megan Rapinoe, who is a star on the team, was recently asked about the haters who criticize them for their celebrations. Rapinoe promptly replied saying "wah, wah, wah."

"This is the biggest stage, the biggest moment. I don't think anyone truly believes that we disrespect the game or disrespect our opponents," Rapinoe explained. "We work hard, we like to play hard and we like to have fun and enjoy ourselves and these are the absolute biggest moments to do that. We have the utmost respect for England and every team that we faced and every team that we will face forever and ever. That's just part of the DNA of the squad."

The women's World Cup Final will go down on Sunday, July 7th at 11 A.M EST.