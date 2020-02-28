Meek Mill has decided to release another round of his DreamChasers hat with Lids. After dropping the red fitted back in November, Meek is coming through with a new colorway for this weekend’s release, and that being the royal blue. However, unlike the red hat, this blue colorway will come in both 59Fifty (fitted) and 9Fifty (snapback) models.

“My fans have been asking for more Lids colorways and options outside of snapbacks,” said the Philly rapper. “I’ve been listening to the feedback and I’m glad we can bring the royal blue hat line to the masses – both as a snapback and a fitted. We want to take the headwear game to the next level.”

Like the first collaboration, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to the REFORM Alliance, an initiative committed to advancing criminal justice reform and tackling the injustices that plague the United States. The initiative was set-up by Meek, who serves as the co-chairman along with his partners JAY-Z, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, and others.

"Having my own line with LIDS is special, but I'm especially proud that proceeds from this hat will be used to help fix the broken criminal justice system," Meek said last year. "I'm grateful that our team at LIDS was committed to making a hat that's stylish, but will go toward a greater cause.”

Check out the blue colorway hat (below) and cop it tomorrow (2.29.20) at Lids.

