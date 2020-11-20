Meek Mill Snaps On "Middle Of It"

Meek Mill has never been one to rest on his laurels. Even though it has been a minute since the release of 2018's Championships, Meek has been steadily putting in work at the laboratory, presumably for his upcoming fifth studio album. In the meantime, the MMG lyricist has officially come forward with a release to tide fans over, dropping off the Quarantine Pack complete with four new tracks. As has become somewhat of a modus operandi for the Philly rapper, Meek opted to set things off on a high note with "Middle Of It."

Featuring additional support from Vory, who holds it down on two of the project's four tracks, Meek Mill opts to carry the bulk of the weight with an incendiary pair of verses. "Washin' your dishes, the rags and the riches, the Glock with the switches, we handlin' business," raps Meek, his flow unhinged. "We go on a mission, we don't know no bitches / now spend like a ticket, we goin' to court." For those wondering whether Meek's newfound lease on life would lead to complacency, think again -- "Middle Of It" is proof that he's still as hungry as ever.

Check out Quarantine Pack here, and sound off if you're hoping for a new album from Meek Mill in 2021.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Dropped in the DM, like, "Fuck is you doin' this for?,"

You know I was goin' to war

She tried to link me and give me two and a four,

I left it in a hole in the floor

Left on the chopper, I feel like I'm Chapo,

I got out that bitch and I turn up some more