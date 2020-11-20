Meek Mill Shares "Quarantine Pack" EP Ft. Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, & Vory

Meek Mill's social media pages are back in action now that his four-track project Quarantine Pack has arrived. The Philly rapper has had an eventful week as he called for his city to lay their beefs to rest in an effort to support peace, especially following the deaths of rappers like King Von and Mo3. The message wasn't received well by all, but still, Meek continues to carry his city on his back.

On Friday (November 20), the rapper gifted his fans with Quarantine Pack, an EP that many have already begun praising on social media. The features include vocals from Chicago's Lil Durk, Detroit's 42 Dugg, and Houston's Vory. While there aren't many tracks on this project, it still packs a punch. Stream Meek Mill's Quarantine Pack and let us know which track is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. Middle of It

2. Pain Away ft. Lil Durk

3. GTA ft. 42 Dugg

4. Think It's a Game ft. Vory