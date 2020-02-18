While some would classify this as a definite reach, others are out here wondering how things ended so perfectly after Meek Mill realized that mathematical calculations related to the final score of the NBA All-Star Game end up totalling the jersey numbers of both Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

Kobe and Gigi were among nine fatalities in a tragic Calabasas helicopter crash last month, which has shaken the basketball community to its core. The Association has allowed multiple tributes to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter to take place during games, dedicating this weekend's All-Star showcase in their memories. In addition to both LeBron James and Giannis Antetokoumpo's teams wearing Kobe and Gigi's numbers on their backs, Meek Mill realized that the final score can be translated to another sign of the two angels looking down on us.



Harry How/Getty Images

Team LeBron ended up bringing home the win, with Kawhi Leonard winning the first-ever Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award. And though the tributes were clear, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill believes that the final score of the game was cryptically meant to be. Team LeBron scored a total of 157 points while Team Giannis was two points behind at 155. If you subtract their total from Team LeBron's you end up with Gianna Bryant's jersey number. In addition to that, if you add up all the individual numbers in the final score, you get Kobe Bryant's number.

If that ain't ironic, I don't know what is. This is surely just a coincidence but still, it's pretty damn cool.