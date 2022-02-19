A mention about billionaires has caused a conversation to erupt online. Lil Duval's tweets often transition into trending topics, and that happened once again after he fired off a thought about billionaire moguls. We have seen dozens of Rap artists profess their desires to one day become billionaires with the likes of Rihanna, Jay-Z, or Kanye West, but according to Duval, people in that tax bracket don't care about the little guy.

"Real billionaires see humans as livestock. Remember that next time your glorify and praise one," Duval wrote. The attention was swift as people called him ou with claims that he was somehow equating billionaire statuses with being "evil."



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Meek Mill added his voice to the conversation.

"I got some black,white asian billionaire friends ….. this a lie!" he tweeted. "[Jay-Z] and [Michael Rubin] one of them! They do a lot and don’t have to verses people who make millions and don’t do nothing for their own people!"

Soon, fans were debating billionaires in music, especially those related to Rap and Hip Hop, and whether or not their efforts can be felt in certain communities. The discussions are still raging on several platforms, so let us know if you side with Meek or Duval on this one.