Meek Mill called out several members of the New York State Legislature, Saturday, advocating that the body pass the Less is More Act, a bill that would eliminate incarceration for technical parole violations as well as make numerous other reforms to the criminal justice system.

“I am calling on NYS Legislature to pass the Less is More Act before they leave town next week!” Mill tweeted. “We need meaningful parole reform in NYS now!”

He tagged New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl E. Heastie in the post.

"Yes! We need to pass #LessIsMoreNY now — thank you @MeekMill for the support!" responded NY State Senator Brian Benjamin.



Roger Kisby / Getty Images

LessisMoreNY.org, a site run to promote the legislation, explains that “approximately 35,000 people under active parole supervision in New York State who at almost any time can see their efforts to successfully rejoin the workforce and reintegrate into their families and their communities disrupted by reincarceration for a technical violation.”

The site explains that this “drives up the population in the state prisons and local jails, wasting taxpayer money.”

Having spent time in prison himself, Mill has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform in recent years.

[Via]