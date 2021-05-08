Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and Michael Rubin united to form the REFORM Alliance. The trio linked up to fight for criminal justice reform throughout the United States, each motivated by their own personal relationships to the justice system in the United States. The REFORM Alliance has already scored major wins for criminal justice reform in states like Virginia, where they helped alter the archaic probation laws.

The most recent W for the criminal justice organization the passing of SB 105 in Georgia, which eases up the state's probation system. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the legislation into law earlier this week in the state after passing by a 169-2 overwhelming majority vote amongst legislature. REFORM Alliance was one of many nonprofits that advocated for the passing of the bill.



Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

"Thank you to @GovKemp and our coalition partners for helping us GIVE LIFE BACK to thousands of Georgians this week!" wrote the organization on social media before tagging other nonprofits involved in helping pass the bill.

“This is a momentous victory for the citizens of Georgia, considering that their state has more people on probation than any other in the country,” Meek and Rubin said in a press release regarding the bill. “We applaud the legislature’s commitment to addressing this matter and we’re thrilled that it will enable thousands of Georgians to leave probation and re-enter society in a safe and productive manner. We are proud of the role that the REFORM Alliance played in championing these important changes.”

According to stats from the organization, 1 in every 48 Georgians are currently under community supervision with around 40% of those residents serving decade-plus probation sentences. The reformed law will create a pathway for early termination of felony probation after three years should they meet certain requirements.

“SB 105 is a bipartisan, evidence-based reform that will safely reduce the prison population, save taxpayer dollars and allow resources to be redirected towards true public safety priorities,” said REFORM Alliance CEO Robert Rooks. “It is a sensible and essential step toward ensuring a probation system that gives Georgians a meaningful second chance and an opportunity for real redemption.”



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for The Reform Alliance

The law will become effective July 1st.

[via]