Medhane Asserts His Commitment To Staying On Track On "Always"

For a few months, Medhane turned off the faucet that was releasing a steady flow of loosies on his SoundCloud page. The Brooklyn rapper also put out an excellent six-track EP, titled BA SUBA, AK JAMM, last July, and then his social media presence and musical output waned. He returned forcefully on September 3 with "Routine" and promised "more slaps on the way." He followed through on this promise, releasing "Always" this week.

While Medhane is also a gifted producer, the lo-fi, woozy instrumental of "Always" is supplied by Yang. The song possesses all the elements that make a Medhane track so enjoyable. Raps evidencing trenchant self-awareness are delivered in his unwavering tone over an entrancing loop with a dull pattering of drums. Also, like most of his tracks, it hovers around two minutes in length. However, there's a steadiness and sturdiness to his songs that allow them to seamlessly cycle back into themselves if left on repeat. They can form a closed system that trap you in Medhane's deliberation. As the bars return, you approach the clarity that he imbued when penning them and they begin to cut across as self-evident truths.

Quotable Lyrics

Trudging through the marsh, n****s frontin' like they feel me

Looking for the real me, n****s need the real cream

Problems in the past, get that moment make it last

Seen enough to know it could be over in a flash