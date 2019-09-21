mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Medhane Asserts His Commitment To Staying On Track On "Always"

Noah C
September 21, 2019 13:50
Always
Medhane

Medhane releases another meditative track.


For a few months, Medhane turned off the faucet that was releasing a steady flow of loosies on his SoundCloud page. The Brooklyn rapper also put out an excellent six-track EP, titled BA SUBA, AK JAMM, last July, and then his social media presence and musical output waned. He returned forcefully on September 3 with "Routine" and promised "more slaps on the way." He followed through on this promise, releasing "Always" this week. 

While Medhane is also a gifted producer, the lo-fi, woozy instrumental of "Always" is supplied by Yang. The song possesses all the elements that make a Medhane track so enjoyable. Raps evidencing trenchant self-awareness are delivered in his unwavering tone over an entrancing loop with a dull pattering of drums. Also, like most of his tracks, it hovers around two minutes in length. However, there's a steadiness and sturdiness to his songs that allow them to seamlessly cycle back into themselves if left on repeat. They can form a closed system that trap you in Medhane's deliberation. As the bars return, you approach the clarity that he imbued when penning them and they begin to cut across as self-evident truths. 

Quotable Lyrics

Trudging through the marsh, n****s frontin' like they feel me
Looking for the real me, n****s need the real cream
Problems in the past, get that moment make it last
Seen enough to know it could be over in a flash

Medhane Medhane always Brooklyn
