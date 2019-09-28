The plant-based alternatives are really winning over the masses. Companies like KFC, Dunkin Donuts, Burger King and more have embraced the plant-based burgers but where does that leave McDonald's? Although McDonald's is undoubtedly a staple fast food joint in North America, they are one of the few companies that haven't embraced the plant-based wave entirely.

McDonald's recently announced that they'd be testing out the "P.L.T" -- Plant Lettuce & Tomato -- sandwich across 28 restaurants in Southwest Ontario starting on September 30th. Their new sandwich is made with Beyond Meat patties that have been customized for McDonald's.



Tim Boyle/Getty Images

“McDonald’s has a proud legacy of fun, delicious and craveable food—and now, we’re extending that to a test of a juicy, plant-based burger,” McDonald's VP of Global Menu Strategy Ann Wahlgren said in a press release.

Even though the new burgers will be limited to Southwest Ontario at select restaurants, McDonald's could have it as a permanent item if all goes well.

“During this test, we’re excited to hear what customers love about the P.L.T. to help our global markets better understand what’s best for their customers,” Wahlgren. “This test allows us to learn more about real-world implications of serving the P.L.T., including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations.”

The product is set to be tested on their menu for 12 weeks following its Sept. 30th launch.