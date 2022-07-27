mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maxo Kream Releases "Weight Of The World (Deluxe)"

July 27, 2022 10:41
Weight Of The World (Deluxe)
Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream unveils the deluxe edition of "Weight Of The World" featuring six new songs.


Maxo Kream officially emerged this week with the release of Weight Of The World (Deluxe). Over the past few months, the Houston native unveiled a slew of new singles including "Jigga Dame," "Football Heads" ft. Benny The Butcher, and "The Vision" with Anderson .Paak. The deluxe includes these three songs, along with another three unreleased records, which extend the original 16-song tracklist to 22. Babyface Ray also appears on the project along with Peso Peso and KCG Josh. 

Maxo Kream's latest project comes shortly after he wrapped up The Big Persona tour, as well as several high-profile festival dates at Coachella and SXSW.

Check out the deluxe edition of Maxo Kream's 2021 album, Weight Of The World, and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.

 

