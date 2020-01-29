Maxo Kream Lets Off On Everybody In His Video For "Drizzy Draco"

Nobody's safe from the wrath of Maxo Kream in this Tarantino-style quest for revenge.

Houston-bred rapper Maxo Kream made his major label debut with the 2019 album Brandon Banks, and it's proved to be a breakout hit so far as it looks like he's still dropping videos to promote the LP. Take a look at his latest for the Ryan ESL-produced banger "Drizzy Draco."



Photo by HNHH

Much like the song title suggests, Maxo spends majority of this cinematic video toting some pretty huge guns while going on a revenge-style shooting spree with goons in tow. Many Tarantino-esque characters pop up throughout as well, including the "Peon Worker" that "got Maxo's shit took," a guy by the name of "Janky Franky" aka the "janky ass crackhead," the "always in the mix" senior citizen socialite known as "Miss Suzy" and finally a "scamming ass lawyer" named "Bob Craccran" who finally leads him to the team of robbers that got at his stash in the first place. It's entertaining enough that we'd definitely pay theater prices to see a full movie version get made. Our only suggestion is that Maxo Kream be given the opportunity to do his own stunts!

Watch the music video for "Drizzy Draco" by Maxo Kream above, and listen to his album Brandon Banks right now on all steaming platforms.