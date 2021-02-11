If you're a fan of the NBA, then you know that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the most loaded teams in the league right now. While their depth may leave a lot to be desired, there is no question that their starting lineup is elite thanks to the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. These players are already finding a way to co-exist although, as expected, their biggest problem right now is a lack of defense that seemingly hasn't resolved itself.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman debated which player on the Nets will need to be their key guy if they want to win the title. Shockingly, Kellerman went off script and said DeAndre Jordan, which surprised Smith, who could only help but laugh at the absurdity of it all.

In the clip above, Kellerman actually makes an interesting case as he notes that the Nets have struggled mightily with their defense and that Jordan is a guy who can grab rebounds and get defensive stops when the team needs it most. A good defense is a good offense, and Jordan could ultimately prove to be a facilitator on both sides of the floor.

While these are certainly great points, it's clear that if the Nets want to win it all, it will have to be their big 3 that ultimately steps up. If Harden, Durant, and Irving consolidate their defensive efforts, there is a reason to suspect that this Nets team can turn things around.

