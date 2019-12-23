Carson Wentz was one of the best up and coming quarterbacks in the NFL just a few short years ago until injuries derailed much of his progress. While he has shown flashes of brilliance at times, there have been other instances where he hasn't been so good. Mix his inconsistency with reports of leadership issues within the locker room and you're given a QB who is ripe for criticism from the media.

One of Wentz's biggest critics has been none other than Max Kellerman who sits across from Stephen A. Smith every day on First Take. Despite a huge win yesterday, Kellerman threw more shots at Wentz which led to a quick reaction from guest analyst Dan Orlovsky. As you can see from the clip below, the whole scene was quite combative as Orlovsky was clearly unamused with what Kellerman had to say.

Kellerman has been criticized quite a bit for being a contrarian when it comes to his sports opinions. Despite being a respected sports reporter, Kellerman can come across as quite dismissive of certain players which have led to some interesting debates with his co-hosts. Of course, Orlovsky is a quarterback so it's not surprising to see him stand up for a fellow player.

Who do you think won this round of the debate?