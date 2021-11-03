Max B Preps New Album With "I Wonder"

Max B is sliding through with a new project titled, Negro Spirituals later this month. While he remains incarcerated, singles like "Revolution" and "75 In The Can" gave us a better glimpse into what Max B will be delivering on the project. This week, he shared a new single titled, "I Wonder (Coco Mango" that dives into Caribbean influence with Max's signature wavy vocals over dancehall-infused production. It's an unexpected turn in his artistry but his seasoned melodies mesh well this time around.

Max B's new project drops on Nov. 19th with features from French Montana and Giggs.

Peep the tracklist below.

1. “Over”

3. “Mountains”

4. “Porno Music”

6. “75 In the Can”

7. “If You Believe”

8. “Save Me”

9. “Revolution”

10. “I Wonder (Coco Mango)”

11. “Slow Down”

12. “Can U Feel It”

13. “Favorite Man”

14. “Bad to the Bone” feat. Giggs

Quotable Lyrics

Said she want a family

Said she had a plan but her man spend the summer in Miami

Toes out, crop top, got another droptop

