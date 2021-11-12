Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have had a very solid start to the NFL season. Sitting at a record of 7-2, the Rams are pretty well a lock at this point to make it to the playoffs and they could very well find themselves in the Super Bowl if they can get every single piece of the team in order on a week to week basis.

Having said that, they are always looking to improve the roster, and that is exactly what they were able to do on Thursday afternoon as they signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster. After clearing waivers, fans were waiting to see where OBJ would go next, and after contemplating between the Rams and the Packers, he ultimately chose the bright lights of LA.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue was able to get Stafford's reaction to it all, and as you can imagine, he was thrilled about his new teammate. “Nothing really surprises me anymore, to tell you the truth," he exclaimed. Now, Stafford will have another elite player to throw to, all while Sean McVay will have a new weapon to draw up schemes for. Needless to say, the Rams just got a whole lot better.

