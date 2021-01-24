Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will not return to Detroit in 2021, after both himself and the organization have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a new report.

Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero says the Lions will begin trade discussions with interested parties "in the coming weeks."

"The sides have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended," Pelissero reports. "But with the Lions starting over again, hiring Dan Campbell as head coach and Brad Holmes as general manager, Stafford told the team he feels it's the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per sources."

The trade is likely to occur prior to March when Stafford will be owed a $10 million roster bonus for his current contract. He has two years and $43 million remaining on his deal.

Stafford was drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft. In the 12 years since he's recorded 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdown passes, but only reached the playoffs in three seasons. He's also dealt with a number of injuries and head coaching changes.

As for potential suitors, the Broncos, Colts, Panthers, Patriots, Saints and Washington Football Team all have quarterback concerns going forward, but no frontrunners have emerged yet.

