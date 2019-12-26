Coming off the Aladdin remake, Guy Ritchie is onto his next film and he's since dropped off the official trailer for the new offering. Starring a handful of good acts such as Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, and more, The Gentlemen looks to be another Ritchie favourite that has enough action and drama to kick off the new year.

According to the official synopsis, the movie "follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him."

Guy previously chatted about Hugh Grant's acting abilities and his role as Fletcher, detailing how he's playing a character he's not used to but still did amazing job. “I think Hugh Grant is a better actor than Hugh Grant thinks he is," he said. "Now, he hasn’t said that to me, but I am immensely confident of his ability, his intelligence, and the roles which he takes. Hugh has his spin on things, and it’s a sophisticated spin. I just like watching him, and I like working with him, and I wish he’d work more.”