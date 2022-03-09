This Monday, Mary J. Blige continued her streak of making major career moves with the announcement of her inaugural "Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit" in collaboration with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban.

According to HipHopNMore, the festival is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia from May 6th - 8th (intentionally scheduled for Mother's Day weekend), and will consist of "three days devoted to music, comedy, and community building" that have been "unapologetically curated for and by women."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry," the Good Morning Gorgeous recording artist shared in a statement. "Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength."

After two years of being stuck inside, Blige and her collaborators felt as though a festival dedicated to them is what women deserve right now. "I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career," she went on.

"I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”





Other famous faces gracing the stage alongside Blige this May include Ella Mai, Chaka Khan, Xscape, City Girls, Queen Naija, Kiana Ledé, Emotional Oranges, Sevyn Streeter, Baby Tate, Rubi Rose, Ms. Pat, Kierra Sheard, and Le'Andria Johnson, among others.

Presale tickets for the event went live this morning at 10 AM ET, and general on-sale will be available this Thursday, March 10th at 10 AM ET at this link.

Will you be headed to Atlanta to attend Mary J. Blige and Pepsi's "Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit"? Leave a comment below and let us know.

