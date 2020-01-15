Anyone who's hoping to sit down with Kendrick Lamar better know who Martin Lawrence is or the rapper will cut the interview short. As Martin and Will Smith prepare for the release of Bad Boys for Life this Friday, the two accomplished actors have been actively hitting the press circuit. Typically, the longtime friends are featured in interviews together, but Martin recently hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon solo.

While on the late-night talk show, Martin revisited some memories including his time as a boxer and how he once worked alongside Salt-N-Pepa at Sears. Fallon also picked Martin's brain about his sitcom days and what it was like having a hit show in the 1990s. It came up in conversation that Kendrick Lamar is a big-time fan of Martin, so much so that he once walked out of an interview because the host didn't know about the series.

Fallon played the over-seven-years-old clip for the comedian where the host asked K-Dot what he does after he finishes his live shows. "I go and watch Martin," Kendrick said. The host asked him to repeat himself. "Martin. Watch Martin, and eat Fruity Pebbles." She then asked him what "Martin" is and he can't believe she doesn't know what he's talking about.

"Martin. Martin! Martin Lawrence," he said while trying to jog her memory with a slight impersonation. When she said "I'm not aware, but I know Fruity Pebbles," Kendrick wasn't having it and just walked out of the interview. Martin couldn't help but give a hearty laugh before he said, "That's the end of her career!" Check out the clip below.