Marshmello Enlists Trippie Redd & Mae Muller For "American Psycho"

Rex Provost
July 31, 2022 11:00
American Psycho
Marshmello Feat. Trippie Redd & Mae Muller

Marshmello gets angsty on a new track.


Marshmello has a knack for working with huge names in the hip hop community. On his last album, Shockwave, the prolific DJ brought in the talents of rappers like Juicy J and Megan Thee Stallion to deliver verses on his electronic pop tracks.

Now, Marshmello is working with English singer-songwriter Mae Muller and none other than Trippie Redd to deliver the song "American Psycho." The track is a bit different in style for the DJ, as the instrumental delivers distorted power chords that feel straight out of an Avril Lavigne song. The lyrics take a page from the pop-punk playbook as well. "All the lies that I believed in / Why are you surprised that I'm leaving? / Put on quite a show / True American psycho," sings Muller on the chorus. Trippie delivers a melodic verse with a similar tone, except in his story of troubled love, he's the one labelled a psycho.

Check out the single and its video below. Let us know what you think of the song in the comments. Does it do its namesake Patrick Bateman proud?

Quotable Lyrics

Awe, she said that I'm a psycho
Woah, shÐµ said I'm not her type though
Ooh, I’m out my mind, out my mind
I didn't mÐµan to fall in love

