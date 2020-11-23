While Markieff Morris certainly wasn't the biggest factor in the Los Angeles Lakers' championship win, he was definitely one of the glue guys who gave the team some depth down the stretch. He was a reliable player on the floor who could hit threes, grab rebounds, and play some sound defense when the game got down to the nitty-gritty. Having said this, it makes sense as to why the Lakers were so adamant about finding a way to bring Morris back this season, as the Lakers look to win two titles in a row.

Morris' brother Marcus signed a four-year $64 million with the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend, and there were rumors that Markieff could be joining his brother if things fell through with the Lakers. In the end, Markieff opted to stay right where he was, as he announced he would be running it back with the Lake Show this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic later revealed that Morris' contract would actually be a minimum deal that would last just one year. Of course, the Lakers don't have too much cap space left to deal with, especially since they are expected to be paying Anthony Davis max money, as soon as he signs the dotted line.

Either way, this Lakers team is shaping up for yet another dominant season.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images