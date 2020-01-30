The New York Knicks' season hit rock bottom on Wednesday night, as the team suffered another blowout loss at home, this time against the Memphis Grizzlies. That's not a knock against the Grizz, who improved to 24-24 with their 127-106 victory, but what transpired in the final minute of the game as well as afterward, was nothing short of embarrassing.

As seen in the footage embedded above, Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton ripped a page out of the NBA Jam playbook late in the 4th when he shoved Jae Crowder while he was in the air attempting a three-pointer. Several members of the Knicks were pissed at Crowder for breaking one of the "unwritten rules" by jacking up a three with the game well in hand, and rightfully so. It was a bullshit move. But Payton's actions were inexcusable.

After the game, Knicks forward Marcus Morris bashed Crowder for playing with "a lot of female tendencies" and being "very woman-like" while he was answering a question from a female reporter.

“I think dude is just, he plays the game a different way. A lot of female tendencies on the court,” Morris said. “Flopping, throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it at the end of the day. “When you step back and shoot a 3 and try to rub it in that they’re winning, it’s just unprofessional,” Morris added. “That’s soft. His game is soft. He’s soft. That’s how he carries [himself]. It’s just very woman-like.”

Morris later took to twitter to offer the following apology: "I apologize for using the term “female tendencies” I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments."

Crowder, meanwhile, had a good laugh about the way the Knicks conducted themselves at MSG on Wednesday night, tweeting, "THIS IS WHAT 5-17 LOOKS LIKE!!"