Emotions were riding high at the Memphis Grizzlies versus New York Knicks game on Wednesday (January 26) evening. The two teams went head-to-head at Madison Square Garden and tensions were thick enough to boil over into an all-out brawl on the court. In the last minute of the game, Grizzlies' Jae Crowder was tucked in the corner for a three, but instead, he received a hard, purposeful shove by Knicks' Elfrid Payton.



Crowder jumped up to defend himself, and before things could become any more physical between the two men, team members and staff jumped off both benches and ran towards the scene. Some were attempting to keep the two men away from each other, but in the scuffle, other fires were being lit between other team members.

The Grizzlies were able to best the Knicks 127 to 106, and it seems that some players took issue with Crowder attempting a three-pointer with such a strong lead and only seconds left in the game. It's not yet clear what disciplinary action will be taken, but it's obvious from the video that Payton was the aggressor.

"WITH ALL DUE RESPECT I ONLY PLAY ONE WAY AND THATS HARD TIL THE BUZZER SOUNDS," Crowder later tweeted to someone. "IM SORRY IF IT DISGUSTS YOU. I KNOW KNICKS ARE YOUR TEAM BUT U SHOULD TELL THEM TO PLAY HARDER AND LESS TALKING.! 🤷🏾‍♂️" Check out the fight, along with Marcus Morris calling Crowder "soft" and "unprofessional" below.