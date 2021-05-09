mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Marcellus Juvann Offers Impeccable Storytelling On "HARDHEADED" EP

Alexander Cole
May 09, 2021 15:28
HARDHEADED
Marcellus Juvann

Marcellus Juvann is back with a new 7-track EP that is full of storytelling.


Marcellus Juvann has steadily been making dope music over the last few years and if you are familiar with his work, then you know he is especially great when it comes to his storytelling abilities. Juvann knows how to grip listeners with his bars and it's ultimately why he has been able to steadily build up his fanbase over the years. On Friday, Juvann came through with a brand new 7-track EP called "HARDHEADED," and you can stream the project, below.

As for the content of the project, Juvann tells stories about his life in Houston, Texas, and the hardships that come with his life. Juvann has had to make difficult decisions on his way up and you can tell he has always tried to do the right thing, even if it's hard to do so. The music on this project grips you as the beats are full of tension and give you a perfect backdrop for what Juvann is saying.

Overall, it's a very solid effort from the artist and you can stream it, below.

Tracklist:

1. RUN
2. HARDHEADED
3. GMFU
4. WRONG
5. LATE
6. SPACE
7. DOWN

