It looks like Marc Gasol, who played a large role in securing a championship for the Toronto Raptors in 2019, will be leaving the NBA to go back home, opting to continue his career in Spain.

While the big man has not confirmed the reports yet, multiple sources are claiming that he will be moving back to his home country. According to Spanish journalist Sergi Carmona, Marc Gasol has decided to sign with FCB Barcelona.

Toronto Raptors fans are bummed about the rumors but they are celebrating Gasol for the role he played in their last two seasons being such tremendous successes.

At 35-years-old, it was clear that Gasol's career as a player was coming to an end. His production had gone down significantly since his days with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he was still striving in the starting Center role for the Raps. Because of injuries, he only played in 44 games this season, averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.



The hoops star hinted that he could be going back home following the Raptors' elimination from the playoffs.

"After everything, every ounce of energy is put into this game and given the circumstances that we've been on for the past few months, all you think about right now is trying to get to your family," Gasol told reporters several weeks ago. "Whenever that process starts, as far as thinking goes, we'll start making those decisions when the time comes. But right now, honestly, every ounce of energy I had and mind, was into just the next day."

