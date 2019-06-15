Marc E. Bassy Shares New Independent Track "Save Me"

After parting ways with longtime label Republic Records, singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy has returned with a new sing;e "Save Me," release independently ahead of his next album, due out this summer.

According to the Bay Area artist, the track pulls its inspiration from a scene from Spike Lee's Mo' Better Blues film.

“I was watching this old Spike Lee movie, and in the end the main character retreats from a life of womanizing to his true love," Bassy says. "As he is professing his love she stops him and says, 'You just want me to save your life,' and he drops to his knees and tells her she’s right. That’s the moment that put the song in my head."

Quotable Lyrics

Don't speak, just listen baby

You know you drive me crazy

Know there is something on my mind

I need you to save me

Listen baby you know you drive me crazy

And I'm about to lose my mind

I need you to save me