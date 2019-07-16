Marc E. Bassy Drops Off Smooth New Record "Die Hard"

Marc E. Bassy is back with new music along with the announcement of his new independent label, New Gold Medal. The singer blessed fans with the single, "Die Hard" to commemorate the occasion. A pop-heavy record that reflects on his journey in the music industry thus far. If you weren't aware, he was previously signed to Republic Records but later left the label to embark on his journey as a solo artist. With the new single and label, hopefully, it's a sure sign that he has a new album on the way.

“Being an artist at Republic was a great experience. My team there was incredible, they fully supported me the whole way and helped to jump start my career as a solo artist,” Bassy told Billboard about his new label. “After a few years there, I decided it was time to go down a new path and take ownership of the music. Soon after, I did something I've always wanted to do and launched my own independent label New Gold Medal.”

Quotable Lyrics

I was high when you called me

But you still don't never let me go

You come running in a heartbeat

I'm 100 miles out the door

