Manny Pacquiao proved to the boxing world on Saturday that at 40 years old, he's still one of the best to ever do it. After a 12-round grudge match against Keith Thurman, Pacquiao was declared the winner through split decision, even though he was an underdog in the fight. Once Pacquiao won, fans started calling for a rematch between him and Floyd Mayweather. The first time these two fought, it wasn't exactly a riveting match but people still want to see them go at it, regardless.

During an interview with TMZ, Pacquaio's trainer Freddie Roach explained that they're interested in a rematch and that Pacquaio would even knock Mayweather out.

"[Floyd] would be a fight we'd want. I'd like to get that one back one more time," Roach explained. "I know we can do much better. We had an injury in that fight, but regardless, we lost a close decision. I know Manny can do much better than that."

Roach also admitted that Mayweather hasn't been looking his best over the last couple of fights and that if Pacquiao were to fight him today, he would be able to win.

Pacquiao and Mayweather eventually went back and forth on social media as Mayweather exclaimed that he has no interest in a rematch and the Pacquiao just wants to remain "relevant."