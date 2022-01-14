A man who claims that his penis size was "above average" says it shrunk down to “decidedly less than average," after contracting COVID-19. The victim discussed the issue in a recent episode of the podcast, How To Do It.

The man, in his 30s, says he was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID in July 2021. Since then, he's experienced erectile dysfunction and has been medicated for the issue; however, he also says his penis has shrunk.



John Moore / Getty Images

"My doctors seem to think it's likely permanent," he said.

He adds that it has had a “profound impact on my self-confidence and my abilities in bed.”

Charles Welliver, director of Men’s Health at Albany Medical College, says that a degree of shrinkage is possible in men suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Additionally, as COVID-19 can affect blood flow within the body, Ashley G. Winter, a urologist at the Kaiser Permanente healthcare company, says ED could be a side effect of blood vessels being affected.

“You get hard because a whole bunch of blood moves into your penis and stays there,” Winter explained to Slate. “When those blood vessels are affected, you know, then you can get the erectile dysfunction.”

