Infectious disease expert Dr. Dana Grayson says COVID-19 could cause long-term erectile dysfunction in men as a result of issues caused in the vasculature.

SOPA Images / Getty Images

"We're learning something new about the virus, maybe not every day, but it certainly seems like that," she told NBC Philadelphia, Friday.

She continued: “There is some real concern here that men could have longtime issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature.”

Some on social media joked that this is the news that will finally inspire anti-maskers to cover their face in public: "This will make these dummies start wearing masks," remarked Michael Rapaport.

Luckily, Moderna and Pfizer announced vaccines for COVID-19 last month, which could be available as early as Dec. 11. Both have efficacy rates of over 90%.

Despite news of a vaccine, many are trepid to take it. Black Panther star Letitia Wright even shared an anti-vaccine video on Twitter, this week. On the other hand, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have all volunteered to take the vaccine publically to inspire more Americans to do so as well.

As of Saturday, nearly 300,000 people have died from symptoms related to COVID-19.

[Via]