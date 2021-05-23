Maliibu Miitch Delivers Unapologetic Bars On New Track "I Like What I Like"

Over the past year, Maliibu Miitch has been able to grow a lot as an artist especially in light of the fact that she has gone independent. After leaving Atlantic Records, Maliibu Miitch has continuously dropped new music and singles like "Double O" have demonstrated her wide range of talents. Now, she is back with yet another hard-hitting song, this time called "I Like What I Like," which sees the artist confidently expressing her every last desire.

The production here is hard-hitting and it helps fit Maliibu Miitch's voice which is both deep and commanding. She has absolutely no time to waste on this track and when it comes to the men she wants in her life, she is very particular which is pretty evident when you read into the lyrics.

This is another solid effort from the artist and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like what I like, bad little biddie that's talking all reckless

I like what I like, little daddy came through and he taught me a lesson

