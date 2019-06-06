The Obama family has always been fascinating to keep track of. For good reason, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are the most talked-about members of the family. As the Forever President of the United States, Barack will always occupy a spot in our hearts. The Forever First Lady recently also published a book, which was at the top of the best sellers list for weeks. Their daughters, Malia and Sasha, often manage to creep their way into headlines as well. A Harvard student, Malia has been out and about for the last few years, working on her degree and growing up before our very eyes. She has been dating a sophomore at the university, Rory Farquharson, for a while and new photos show that they are very much still going strong.



Alo Ceballos/Getty Images

The couple was spotted outside of a movie theater in Los Angeles the other day, enjoying each other's company and cuddling as they strolled on the sidewalk. Malia was photographed puffing away on a cigarette, which will surely rub people the wrong way, but we've got to realize that she's 20-years-old now and can smoke if she wants to. Malia and Rory look to be madly in love after over a year of dating and that's all we should be taking away from these pics.

Do you think they make a good couple? Check out the photos below.