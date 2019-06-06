Malia Obama and her boyfriend Rory Farquharson are still going strong.
The Obama family has always been fascinating to keep track of. For good reason, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are the most talked-about members of the family. As the Forever President of the United States, Barack will always occupy a spot in our hearts. The Forever First Lady recently also published a book, which was at the top of the best sellers list for weeks. Their daughters, Malia and Sasha, often manage to creep their way into headlines as well. A Harvard student, Malia has been out and about for the last few years, working on her degree and growing up before our very eyes. She has been dating a sophomore at the university, Rory Farquharson, for a while and new photos show that they are very much still going strong.
Alo Ceballos/Getty Images
The couple was spotted outside of a movie theater in Los Angeles the other day, enjoying each other's company and cuddling as they strolled on the sidewalk. Malia was photographed puffing away on a cigarette, which will surely rub people the wrong way, but we've got to realize that she's 20-years-old now and can smoke if she wants to. Malia and Rory look to be madly in love after over a year of dating and that's all we should be taking away from these pics.
