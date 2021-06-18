Majid Jordan Floats Through R&B Single "Been Through That"

Following the success of their April release "Waves of Blue," Majid Jordan returns with another single. The OVO Sound R&B duo are said to be working on an album that's slated for release sometime this year, but for now, they're keeping details regarding that project close to the chest. On Friday (June 18), they delivered "Been Through That," a track that they say is "perfect to dance to in warm weather and sunshine."

"We made it so that we could bring people back together as the world opens up after the pandemic. People have been through so much over these two years and we wanted to give them something to sing along to together," the pair shared in a joint statement.

"Although it sounds like we're addressing someone in the verse the truth is we have been both the speaker and listener in all the situations that the song talks about," they continued. "We have been through that, overstretched ourselves, gotten burnt out, acted for the wrong reasons, but we eventually found our feet and now we're dancing our way out of it."

Stream Majid Jordan's "Been Through That" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I can tell you feel a way, is that why you stay away? (Stay away)

Sell you dreams on day to day, is that why you stay away? (Stay away)

You fell for it all before, it's got you stuck in a daze

Always sacrifice 'cause you wanna save face, but you never saved