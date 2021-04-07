Majid Jordan fans have been rewarded for their patience, as the Toronto-based r&b duo have officially announced their plans for a new album in 2021. The album will be their first release since 2017 when they dropped off The Space Between, a project that featured guest appearances from their OVO labelmates dvsn and PartyNextDoor.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

On Friday, April 2nd, Majid Jordan appeared on OVO Sound Radio season 3's third episode, premiering their first single "Waves Of Blue" at the tail end of the show. In the days that followed, the duo took to Twitter to provide a closer look at their future roadmap. "Hey everyone, it's been a while we miss you," states Majid scored by his partner's soft piano stylings. "We've spent time listening, feeling, learning, and we're ready to share our experiences with you."

"The story begins with our new song 'Waves Of Blue,'" continues the message. "It's the song that takes us to the place that we all want to be -- our wildest dreams. We're working on finishing our next album, so stay tuned, and we'll see you soon." Though they didn't provide a window as to when the upcoming project might be expected, a later tweet confirmed that lead single "Waves Of Blue" will be landing this Friday, April 9th. It will be their first official release since "Superstar" in 2019.